Black Stars Players Pay Tribute To Former Ghana Midfielder Yakubu Abubakar (PHOTO)

Related Stories The players of the Black Stars paid their last respect to former midfielder Yakubu Abubakar, who passed on two weeks ago, ahead of their final world cup qualifier against Egypt.



Yakubu Abubakar, who played for the Black Stars between 2002 to 2006 died at the Tema General Hospital after a short illness.



His death sent shock waves across the footballing world with former club side, Ajax Amsterdam giving him a befitting tribute.



Some players and friends have also poured in their condolences and the Black Stars players came together at the final training for tomorrow's game against Egypt to pay their last respect. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com