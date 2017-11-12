Nigeria Leads Africa’s March To 2018 World Cup

Related Stories The road to the 2018 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) came to an end for Africa, over the weekend, with five countries booking a place in the competition.



Africa’s representation is made of up three North African countries and two from West Africa.



Nigeria leads the continental march with Senegal from west Africa, whilst Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia completes the continental representation.



The competition is scheduled for Russia in June 2018.