I Didn’t Play Well Against Egypt – Godfred Donsah

Italy-based Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah says he was not impressed with his own performance during Ghana's 1-1 draw with Egypt in Sunday's final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast.



Donsah was handed a full debut on Sunday and starred in a midfield comprising experienced Mubarak Wakaso, Ebenezer Ofori, Edwin Gyasi and Nana Ampomah.

Donsah contributed in Ghana's attacking play and distributed passes to the men up front.

Four minutes into the second half, head coach Kwesi Appiah replaced him with striker Majeed Waris and he is magnanimous to admit that he could have done better than he did against Egypt.



The 21-year old is hoping he can get other opportunities in the future to prove to head Coach Kwesi Apiah that he can be a valuable member to the new Black Stars squad.



Speaking to Ghanaweb.com after the game, he said “honestly speaking, I would say rating it from 0-10, I think I will give myself 5 because I wasn’t able to do my best. I play better I Europe and today I was not useful to the team. It was a great opportunity given to me but I didn’t do my best. My passes were not penetrating and I know I could do better. I think the future is bright, I will go back to my club and work hard and any time I get another chance to play for the national team I will show what I couldn’t do today.”



Donsah has had a good season so far with one goal in ten Italian Serie A matches.