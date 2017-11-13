Ghana Should Always Be At The World Cup - Gyasi

Related Stories Ghana International Edwin Gyasi says it is disappointing to accept the fact that the Black Stars will not be representing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



According to the Norway-based midfielder, Ghana should always be at the World Cup because of its pedigree in world football.



He however congratulated Egypt for reaching the World Cup at the expense of Ghana, adding that the Pharaohs worked hard for their qualification slot.



Speaking to Ghanaweb.com after the game, Gyasi said ‘If you look at Ghana, it is a team that should always be at the World Cup in my opinion. I want to congratulate the Egyptians, the worked hard for this and yeah every country work hard for it. If I say they (Egypt) don’t deserve it, that will be petty but for me Ghana should always be at the World Cup. I hope to get an opportunity to play in the World Cup with Ghana next time.”



Gyasi made his Black Stars home debut in midfield against Egypt on Sunday and capped a fine display with a wonderful solo goal to save Ghana’s blushes in Cape Coast.



Gyasi started the game alongside the more experienced Mubarak Wakaso, Godfred Donsah and Ebenezer Ofori and was unfazed by the task, acquitting himself creditably to the admiration of many of the fans who came to watch the game.



It was the Aalesund FK hitman's first international goal, and came in only his second international, with the 26-year-old having made his debut in the Black Stars' 5-1 victory over the Congolese in September.



The 26-year old says it was an unbelievable feeling to have scored his first goal for the Black Stars.