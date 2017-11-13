Kwesi Appiah Reacts To Egypt Draw

Related Stories The Ghana boss speaks on their home stalemate with the Pharaohs on Sunday.



Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Sunday's encounter with Egypt, despite his side's inability to beat the Pharaohs in the 2018 World Cup qualifying in Cape Coast.



Norway-based Edwin Gyasi scored on 63 minutes to draw the Black Stars level as the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in their final match of the series.



Mahmoud Abdel Razek 'Shikabala' struck first on the hour mark to give the North Africans the lead.



"I'm happy with the result especially because we had a challenge of finding the right balance between three or four experienced players and several new faces," Appiah told beIN Sports.



"We were confident that we would get a positive result as the match is played at home, but at the same time, we were aware that the game would not be easy.



"I was confident that we would score the equalizer.



"The fans were a source of some stress but we finally managed to score."



In unarguably their worst World Cup qualifying campaign in as many years, Ghana ended the series on the third spot in Group E, two and six points behind second-placed Uganda and winners Egypt.



The Black Stars, set to miss out on the global showpiece for the first time since 2006, won only one of six group games, disappointingly failing to pick three points at home in all three attempts.







