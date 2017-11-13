Aduana Stars Begin Face-Lift Of Agyemang Badu Park Ahead Of CAF Champions League

Related Stories Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars have begun a massive face-lift of the Agyemang Badu Park ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.



The arena is currently under rehabilitation as the Club look forward to host home matches in the Inter-Club competition at their favorite grounds.



The Agyemang Badu Park has been the preferred home venue for the Ghanaian Champions who have received massive support from the people of Dormaa.



Owner of the Cub, Nana Agyemang Badu wants to renovate the arena in order to meet up the standard required by the Confederations of African Football.



Officials of CAF are expected in the country early next year where they will inspect the facilities at the Agyemang Badu Park.



Aduana Stars are looking forward to expand the edifice to accommodate at least 5,000 spectators.



Aduana Stars will be participating in the CAF Champions League for the second time after playing in the competition back in 2010 when they won their maiden Ghana Premier League trophy.