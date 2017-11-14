Zamalek Ordered To Pay Junior Agogo $450,000

Related Stories Egyptian club, Zamalek, has received final warning from FIFA to pay former Black Stars striker, Junior Agogo, $450,000 in the next three months.



Zamalek has refused to pay the Ghanaian after transferring from English side, Nottingham Forest, in the summer of 2008, forcing him to resign from the club after spending only nine months.



Agogo, who featured 11 times for the club, scoring 3 goals filed a writ against Zamalek but the Egyptians have refused to heed to the calls by FIFA to pay the remaining wages which has resulted in the latest warning.



Though reports in Cairo have indicated that the club has invited Junior Agogo or his agent to have his issues rectified, the board has pointed out that the three-month period order will start after the club officially receives FIFA’s decision.



The Ghanaian who is currently based in the UK has been widely reported to be undergoing treatment from Aphasia after suffering from stroke two years ago.



Agogo,38, began his career with the Owls, playing three games for the then Premier League side between 1997 and 2000 before he went on to score over 100 career goals in his most notable spell with Bristol Rovers. Agogo bagged 45 goals in 140 games between 2003 and 2006.



He also helped Nottingham Forest to promotion from League One in 2007/2008, finishing as the club’s top goal scorer as they finished runners-up in the division before joining the Black Stars team that finished third in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.