Egypt Players Headed To Mecca For Hajj Umrah After Ghana Game

Related Stories The Egypt national team headed to the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca to observe Hajj Umrah after the World Cup qualifier against Ghana.



Players and technical team members of the North African giants went to thank Allah after a successful campaign which saw them pick the only ticket in group E of the FIFA world cup qualifiers on the continent.



Egypt qualified for the mundial for the first time since 1990 after beating Congo-Brazzaville 2-1 in Alexandria last month.



The Pharaoh's topped group E with 13 points, and played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Mahmoud "Shikabala" Abdel Razak put the Egyptians ahead on the hour mark but Edwin Gyasi pulled parity just three minutes after the seven time African Champions had scored.



Egypt joins Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal as African representatives at the World Cup next summer.



Meanwhile, the qualification of Egypt makes it four Arab countries in Russia, with Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia all making it to the global stage.