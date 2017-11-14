Allow Gyan To Retire At His Own Will - Ex-Black Stars Player

Related Stories Former Ghana striker Thomas Duah has kicked against 'crude attempts' to force Asamoah Gyan to retire from international football, insisting the current generation of players have a lot to tap into his unique set of skills, knowledge and experience.



Gyan, 31, is at the twilight of his illustrious career but there have been a grand media campaign to get him out of the national team.



Critics claim he must hang up his boots to free up space for other emerging talents in the Black Stars.



But Gyan, who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, has insisted he will call time on his legendary career on his own terms.



And former Ghana international Thomas Duah has warned against wicked attempts to force him to quit the national team prematurely.



“We should let Asamoah Gyan retire at his own volition. Nobody should force him to quit because he’s done a lot for us. He is the highest goalscorer for us and I always say if you look back and see how likes of Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and co left the national team it wasn’t in a good way," he told Kumasi-based Metro FM



He adds: “Gyan is a winner and a leader. The young players will learn from him. He should hang around and I believe he will call it a day very soon.”



It appears the constant calls are not borne out on any scientific basis but perhaps envy and personal vendetta.



It has been claimed in the local media that the iconic Ghana captain will finally call it quit after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Gyan, 31, has come under several unprovoked attacks in the local media following the team's failure to qualify 2018 World Cup in Russia.



Persistent injuries have conspired against the former Sunderland hitman whose passion and commitment to the West African nation is unrivalled.