“I Will Choose A Club Where I Can Develop”- Eric Ayiah

Ayiah, who captained the Ghana U-17 male team at the just ended Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 World Cup in India, has been linked to a number of clubs locally and internationally.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports, the center forward said he would sign for a club that would be interested in his development and give him enough playing time to progress in his career.



“I always think about a club that would help me develop my talent and bring out the best in me. As a young player, learning and developing is most important for me.



I am always in contact with my Manager and agents about the possibilities, and I can confidently say that they are also looking for the best options for me”.



According to Ayiah, a lot of clubs in Ghana and outside had approached his management but the final decision would be taken by them since he has confidence in what they want for him.



“I know a lot of clubs had made moves for my signature both local and international but I have a strong team, which is seeking welfare.



“They turned down a big money contract just recently because they thought I could not develop as a young player there, and that assures me of what they really want for me” he said.



According to the Charity FC player, who has been linked with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, he has no preference over any of the local giants but is only concerned about his development to become a great asset for Ghana.



Ayiah, who netted four goals for the Starlets to reach the final of the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations and another three more goals for Ghana get to the quarter-finals of the just ended Under-17 World Cup in India, denied ever signing a deal with FC Porto in Portugal.