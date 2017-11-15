Fenerbahce Keen To Sign Baba Rahman In January

Related Stories Ghana International Abdul Baba Rahman could be on his way to the Turkish Super Lig in January after Fenerbahce expressed interest in signing him from Chelsea.



The left-back was left out of the Chelsea’s squad after sustaining a knee injury which kept him out for eight months.



Fenerbahce officials meet with Chelsea last week to discuss a move for the 22-year-old who has fallen out of favor at the English Club.



Baba Rahman is keen to move elsewhere for regular first team action.



German Club Schalke O4 were said to be planning a permanent offer for the defender after a loan spell with the Club.



The former Ghana U20 defender joined group training at Chelsea in September after returning from a long-term injury.



The ex-Kotoko man has been unable to play for the Black Stars team after his career threatening setback in January this year at the Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.