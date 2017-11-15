Government To Transform Ruined National Sports College

Related Stories The Government of Ghana has promised to transform the National Sports College following the institutions current poor state.



The Sports College, formerly Winneba Sports Collage has been in a sorrowful state due to its neglect by the government over the years.



As the only institution which is aimed at nurturing and training Sportsmen and women for the Nation, the college is yet to receive any financial support from the state.



Finance Minister Hon Ken Ofori-Attah during the 2018 Budget statement revealed the government will ensure the Sports institution be “transformed into a center of Excellence”.



He noted measures have been put in place to undertake this project which will help develop Sports in the country.



A portion of the budget allocated to Sports is expected to go to authorities in charge of the College which will be used to modernize the institution.



The National Sports College which has unearthed National stars previously camped the various Athletes in the country.