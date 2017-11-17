“Princesses Eager To Qualify For 2018 WC”- Coach Basigi

Related Stories Head Coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana Yusif Basigi says his charges are eager and poised to qualify for the 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in France.



The Black Princesses will take on the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in a return leg on Saturday, November 17, at a Stadium yet to be announced.



Ghana were the biggest winners during the first leg match of the Second Round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 qualifiers a fortnight ago.



The Princesses sent their Kenyan counterparts packing with a 5-0 score line at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Coach of the Princesses in an interview with the GNA Sports remains confident Ghana will qualify to the global showpiece.

The Coach, who masterminded a convincing results from the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers campaign, downplayed reasons that, Ghana’s opponent was a cheap side.



“Our opponents are not a cheap side but we just took our chances. If you look at the Kenyans, they play like Ethiopians and we all know that, Ethiopians are now a force to reckon with in Women’s football. We have our style of play and we are executing it to perfection that’s why we are ahead of them”.



When asked whether Ghana can qualify to the finals, he said “they are poised to go to the World Cup. They are ever ready to clear all the hurdles to ensure qualification. In terms of preparation, we doing better and we anticipating a good result in Kenya”



A win for Ghana in the second leg would see the U -20 side booking a meeting with Cameroon in the final round.



Two teams will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for 5-24 August 2018 in France.

Coach Basigi has named 18 players for the match and would leave Ghana on Thursday for Kenya.