'There Is No Elevator To Success...You Have To Take The Stairs' - Tony Baffoe

Related Stories New CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe says he worked his socks off to merit his latest appointment in football administration.



He was proposed by CAF President Ahmad to the Executive Committee in accordance with the statutory provisions and the Executive Committee approved his appointment during its meeting held on Thursday, 16 November 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.



After a playing that started from Germany, through France to Hong Kong (Asia) and terminating in Venezuela (South America), he ventured into event management and also launching a cause for the protection of the right of footballers in his native Ghana.



The CAF License ‘A’ Coaching Certificate holder attended various FIFA training programs in Administration, and doubles as a FIFA Instructor in Administration and Management.



Baffoe Tweeted: ''Another step ahead in my “life after football”there is no elevator to success-you have to take the stairs-God’s time is always the best🙏🏿

— Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) November 16, 2017

