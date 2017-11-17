Ibrahimovic & Paul Pogba Return To Man Utd Squad

Related Stories Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba return to the Manchester United squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.



Striker Ibrahimovic, 36, is yet to play this season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April.



Midfielder Pogba, 24, has not played since injuring a hamstring against Basel in September.



Defender Marcos Rojo is also available and manager Jose Mourinho said "all three will be selected".



"Paul you can see. Clearly you can see there was a Manchester United this season before and after his injury," added Mourinho.



"He has qualities that influence our approach in matches."



Former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season.



He was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but re-signed on a one-year deal in August.



"Last season we played with Zlatan every minute," added Mourinho.



"(We have) learned how to play without him. Of course we welcome him back. He is an incredible personality."