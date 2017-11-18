Gyan Sure Of AFCON Success

Related Stories Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is confident of leading the team to glory in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations before calling time on his international footballing career.



Ghana last tasted glory in the African Cup in 1982 where they defeated host country Libya 7-6 on penalties.



And Gyan, 31, who has gone close to ending the country’s 35-year trophy drought in 2010 and 2015, has vowed to help clinch the title before retiring from the team.



“I am praying that I can win the AFCON 2019. I have played in the tournament for quite sometime and I have experienced a lot of things. The sacrifices, the criticism and many other things,” Gyan told TV 3



“It has not been easy but I just want to wrap up with something huge and that is what I am praying for. If that does not happen, I will still thank God because it has been a long journey.”



“Concerning the 2019 AFCON, the team cannot wait to get there even though the qualifiers are still ongoing. We want to qualify and see what happens.”



The Kayserispor forward has featured in every AFCON for Ghana since 2008.