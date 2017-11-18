Gyan, Ayew Congratulate Tony Baffoe

Related Stories Black Stars deputy skipper Asamoah Gyan, his assistant Andre Ayew have lauded the appointment of former Ghana international Tony Baffoe as the new Deputy General Secretary of CAF.



The Ghanaian was appointed on Thursday to assist Amr Fahmy from Egypt who is the main General Secretary of Africa football ruling body to discharge his duties.



After his unveiling the two leaders of the Ghana Black Stars team took to Social Media medium twitter to commend his appointment. Source: footballmadeinghana