We Will Win Next Year’s CAF Confederation Cup - Kotoko Boss

Related Stories Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has vowed that his side will win next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.



The former African will be making a return to African club football for the first time in three years.



The Kumasi giants got the ticket to represent Ghana next year in Africa after winning the FA Cup- they defeated their rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 to win the trophy.



“With blessings coming from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (life patron of the club) we will win the CAF Confederation Cup,” Dr. Kyei made this known when the team visited the traditional ruler to present the FA Cup to him last Wednesday.



Last season, Kotoko finished at the 5th in the Ghana Premier League. Source: Ghanacrusader.com