Watch Jordan Ayew’s Goal For Swansea Against Crystal Palace

Related Stories Ghana international Jordan Ayew scored one of the goals of the season to rescue a point for his side in their 1-1 draw game against Crystal Palace.



Jordan benched by caretaker coach Leon Britton had to respond with a tough mind to go through two players before drilling home with technique to restore parity.



The goal was only his second goal in the league and at least picks a point for his team even though they still remain bottom of the Premier League on Christmas day.



Ayew needed only ten minutes to restore parity for the home side after coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute with a long drive for about thirty yards.



It is his first goal in about four months in the English Premier League since scoring against the same opposition in August.



Interestingly his brother Andre Ayew also scored for West Ham in their five-goal thriller against Christian Atsu's Newcastle.



The draw wasn't enough for Swansea City as they remain bottom on the log.



Below is the goal



