Wakaso celebrates Christmas with Alaves teammates

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso was charged up in a Christmas video with teammates.



The 27-year-old who joined the Spanish outfit this summer, joined the celebrations well decorated as he led a Christmas song.



Wakaso has been integral part of the Alaves team who are battling to avoid the drop in the Spanish La Liga.



Though a Muslim, the hard-tackling midfielder is seen in the video sharing in the joy of the yuletide with his teammates.



A good move that shows the tolerance and maturity level of the midfielder.



The former youth player of Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold SC was at the center of events marking the club's Christmas celebrations.



Below is a video of Wakaso and his mates with a Christmas message to supporters of the club