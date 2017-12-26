Stoke City Set To Make £3million Move For Daniel Opare

Related Stories English Premier League side Stoke City are continuing to discuss a potential deal for Augsburg full-back Daniel Opare.



Stoke City manager Mark Hughes wants to upgrade his options at full-back and a £3million fee is being discussed.



The Ghana international, who joined the German outfit in 2015, is out of contract in the summer.



Swansea City are also in the running for the 27-year-old who can play as a right-back or on the left but Stoke are considered to be in pole position.



Manager Mark Hughes, buoyed by Saturday's crucial win over West Brom, will be backed by owner Peter Coates in the transfer window and is desperate to also add a striker and another midfielder.



Right-back Glen Johnson will be allowed to leave as will Charlie Adam.