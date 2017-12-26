Kotoko Congratulates Hearts Of Oak For Winning Ghana @60 Anniversary Cup

Related Stories The Porcupine Warriors for the first time this year missed out on a trophy to their rivals.



The Reds were held to a goalless stalemate by Hearts of Oak at the Babayara Sports Stadium, a result which won Hearts of Oak the Cup following a 3-1 win in the first leg match in Accra.



Kotoko prior to their Ghana @60 anniversary Cup second leg encounter had won the President Cup and MTN FA Cup trophies beating Hearts of Oak on both occasions.



Hearts were handed a prize money of GHC50,000 in addition to the giant trophy.