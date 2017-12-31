Agyemang Badu Honoured For Uplifting The Image Of His Hometown

Related Stories Black Stars and Bursaspor midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been honoured in his hometown Seikwa in the Brong Ahafo Region for his hard work and dedication to the cause of the community.



The industrious midfielder was honoured for uplifting the image of the community through his hard work and dedication to the game.



Badu who has always been proud of Seikwa was lauded for his the consistency with which he has shifted the international spotlight onto the town.



The ceremony, which was the first to be staged in the community, saw the leadership of the town giving a citation to the midfielder to honour him for his exploits.



“Today, our town is in the limelight for your exquisite passes, ferocious shots and the most of all, your superlative play during the 2009 U-20 tournament held in Egypt, and your remarkable consistency in the senior national team,” the citation read.



Badu started his football career in Seikwa before moving to Berekum Arsenal where he emerged an excellent player compelling Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko to go for him.



Immediately after joining Kotoko, Badu had trials in England with Middlesbrough in August 2008 and at Wolverhampton Wanderers three months later.



Badu then signed on 16 April 2009 a six months loan contract with Recreativo de Huelva, on loan from Berlin FC.



On 28 January 2010, Badu joined Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal from Berlin FC and had been consistent for the side until moving to Bursaspor on loan earlier this year.



Badu has represented Ghana at U20, U23 and senior levels, scoring the last penalty in the 2009 U20 World Cup final against Brazil to make Ghana the first African country to lift the trophy.



Badu won silver with the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2015 Afcons and was also a member of Ghana’s squad for the 2014 World Cup staged in Brazil.







