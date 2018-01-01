Emmanuel Adebayor adopts late brother's son (photo)   

Related Stories - Emmanuel Adebayor adopts his late brothers son and renames him Junior Emmanuel Adebayor - The striker revealed on social media that the young boy will be adopted his first child - Adebayor has been in the spirit of the festive season so far helping friends and family members Popular footballer Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed he has adopted the son of his later brother Peter Adebayor. The Istanbul Başakşehir striker revealed that the boy will be his first son and also renamed him Junior Emmanuel Adebayor. Adebayor plays in football in Turkey. Photo: The Mirror UK READ ALSO: Super Eagles goalkeeper loses sister just 2 days to the new year (photos) Writing on Instagram, the striker said: "SEA, whoever knows me knows my elder brother, Peter Adebayor who is no longer with us. "Here is his son and today I declare him as my first son. Let me introduce you to my first son. His name is Junior Emmanuel Adebayor. Blessings." The striker and his newly adopted son Junior. Photo: Emmanuel Adebayor/Instagram This is not the only cheerful thing Adebayor has done this Xmas. NAIJ.com revealed how footballer bought his friend a 2017 Dodge Challenger which is valued at N13.1 ($36,500) as an Xmas gift. Adebayor revealed in a lengthy post on Facebook how his friend Agui who he called 'a brother from another mother' had been by his side from day one. Like the NAIJ.com Sport Facebook page for more breaking news and stats updates The former Arsenal man has also not done himself any disservice. He bought the Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic - 2.0 Litre SI4 Petrol Automatic (240Hp) (4WD) valued at £56,900.00 (N28m) as a Christmas gift to himself. Adebayor also recently visited the biggest hospital in Togo; the University Hospital Sylvanus Olympio of Lomé. The Istanbul Başakşehir striker spoke with the staff and patients there and inquired about the needs hospital. It is no news that Adebator is enstranged from his mother and younger brother Rotimi. The striker recently revealed that his family tormented him with non-stop pleas for money while not caring about his well-being. The 33-year-old also said that his family never cared about his career, but they are only interested in his money. How Super Eagles qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup - on NAIJ.com TV; Read more: https://sports.naija.ng/1143580-emmanuel-adebayor-adopts-late-brothers-son-photo.html#1143580