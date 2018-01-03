Dauda Eyes League Title With Enyimba FC

Related Stories Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Enyimba are the favourites to lift the 2018 Nigerian Professional Football League title following their impressive pre-season.



The 32-year-old joined the former African champions from Ashanti Gold in 2016 and although, he excelled during his debut campaign, Enyimba finished third behind Plateau United and MFM.



“I want to win the league title for Enyimba FC next season. If I can win other cups as well, I will be very happy because I want trophies by the end of the season. We’re favourites for it,” Duada told footballmadeinghana.com.



“Both Nigeria and Ghana have got talents but the difference is that Nigerian clubs are being financed by the government unlike Ghana Where the clubs have to raise their own funds. So, financially, they are stronger than the Ghanaian clubs,” he added.



Dauda’s former side Ashanti Gold needed a heavy win over Aduana Stars on final day to survive relegation threats last season in the Ghana Premier League but he insisted they will improve in 2018.



“It was a difficult time for Ashanti Gold but I know the management will do everything possible to improve their standings. I think that things didn’t go well last season because of the closure of the mining company [which was the main sponsors].



“I think they must beef up the squad with quality players and also motivate the players to play their hearts out for the club to achieve their aims”, he said.



Enyimba will open their campaign with an away game against Lobi Stars on January 14.