Gyan Reiterates Desire To Play For Kotoko Before Retiring

Ghana captain Asamoah has echoed his desire to play for Kotoko before hanging his boots.



The striker have already declared his plans to don the shirt of his boyhood Club before calling it a quit.



Gyan has never hidden his love for the Porcupine Warriors and could feature for the club in the latter stages of his career.



“I have said it over, over and over again, I am going to play for Kotoko definitely,” he said when quizzed at the LEAD SERIES over the weekend.



“It’s official and confirmed people know and I always say it.



“I am going to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before I retire”



Baffour Gyan, senior brother of Asamoah Gyan had a short spell with Kotoko before retiring.



After representing Ghana at three FIFA World Cup and six Cup of Nations appearances, the Kayserispor attacker could be bringing his career to and end having played in some of the top Leagues in Europe.



He is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s all-time best strikers having emerged as the most scoring and most capped player for the Black Stars.



He also holds the record as the highest scoring African player in the history of the World Cup, breaking that record set by Cameroonian Roga Milla after he scored a wonderful header for the Black Stars in a game against Portugal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.