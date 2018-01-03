OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko Announce Squad For 2018 CAF Confederation Cup Campaign

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially announced a 26-man squad list sent to CAF for their 2018 Confederation Cup campaign on Wednesday evening.



The list which was submitted to the Ghana FA about a week ago had defenders Ahmed Adams, Awal Mohammed missing from the list as well as goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.



The list has three goalkeepers, seven defenders, twelve midfielders and four strikers as reported earlier this week by ghanasoccernet.com.



The 26-man list includes all five confirmed new signings Mohammed Vie Sylla, Emmanuel Owusu, Michael Abu, Wahab Adams and experienced Jordan Opoku.



Apart from the trio of Ahmed, Awal and Sowah, another notable absentee is Richard Osei Agyemang who is believed to be on his way out of the club to join Medeama SC.



GOALKEEPERS



Felix Annan, Michael Abu, Danladi Ibrahim





DEFENDERS



Augustine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Edwin Tuffour, Eric Donkor, Wahab Adams, Awudu Nafiu, Emmanuel Owusu.



MIDFIELDERS



Jackson Owusu, Seth Opare, Kwame Boahene, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Mohammed Vie Sylla, Jordan Opoku, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Baba Mahama, Kwesi Nti, Michael Yeboah





ATTACKERS



Sadick Adams, Abass Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Obed Owusu









