Footballer Dies On The Pitch In Kumasi After Falling Unconscious

Akwasi Poku Related Stories A 25 year old footballer, has died on the field of play after suddenly falling unconscious during an inter-community football gala competition in Kumasi on Wednesday, January 3.



The player whose name was given to the GNA sports as Akwasi Poku, was playing for his community, CPC (a suburb in Kumasi) against Tafo (also a suburb in Kumasi) at the Konadu Yiadom Park in Ashtown, when the unfortunate incident happened.



According to one of his teammates who wants to be anonymous, “Akwasi Artem” (as he is affectionately called) was initially elbowed in the throat in during the game by an opponent, but was able to get back to his fit to play.



But few minutes after the incidence, he went down on the field and suddenly felt unconscious.



Dr Kwesi Opoku, a medical practioner at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, who was at the scene and gave him first aid on the pitch before he was sent to the Manhyia Hospital said, “nothing happened to him and all of a sudden he went down and ceased breathing. So we hurriedly started to resuscitate him by doing the CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation).



“We were able to resuscitate him and convey him to the hospital.



“After one hour and 30 minutes, he was up but all of a sudden, went off again and then we lost him,” Dr. Opoku explained.



Dr Opoku added that the “we sucked so much blood from his chest and the chest wasn’t clear. But I was told by one of the referees, it was the second time such a thing was happening to him on the field and it means, he had a hidden problem that we don’t know so the post modern would decide.”



Dr. Opoku advised football spectators to be careful how they treat patients under such situations adding that “ it is wrong for people to rush and start pouring water on the person.