“I’m Not Worried About The Exit Of My Top Defenders” – Steve Pollack

Related Stories Steven Pollack, head Coach of Asante Kotoko, has said, he is not worried about the departure of two of his most important players – Ahmed Adams and Awal Mohamed.



The Porcupines would miss the services of the two key defenders in the local and continental competitions after joining the exodus train.



Speaking to the GNA Sports, coach Pollack said, a lot quality players are transferred out every season and it’s up to the clubs to have better replacements for them and move on.



“I am not worried about their exit. Players move in and out of clubs all the time. They have moved on and we also have to move on. We have signed a few more defenders, who are equally talented, like Wahab Adams who has seven or eight years of experience in the Ghana Premier League.



“Their exit is not a problem for me. We have signed a young defender, Emmanuel Owusu, who is very talented. I have brought in quality players just like those who are leaving, that’s Ghana football, if you have the chance to move abroad, you have to move.” The coach stated.