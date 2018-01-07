Hearts Of Oak And Aduana Start G-8 Tournament With Wins

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Aduana Stars have begun their G-8 campaign with wins in Cape Coast and Kumasi respectively.



Isaac Mensah's lone goal in the 28th minute ensured Hearts of Oak won the day over Karela FC in the opening game of the G-8 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with Aduana Stars also ending the day in Kumasi with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Dreams FC, courtesy an Fatawu Abdul's goal.



The Hearts of Oak Karela FC game saw both clubs exhibiting some impressive exchange of passes, but both clubs couldnt make it count from the few chances created, with the phobians enjoying a slight advantage over the newly promoted side.



Coach Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars in a post-match said he anticipated a tough game against Dreams FC, saying "I was expecting that kind of tough test I got because the fitness level of teams after preseason is always high".



Coach Abubakar said, he hopes his boys would deliver the trophy with the kind of display his team put up.



“Dreams FC had a nice blend of Premier League debutants and experienced players such as Eric Gawu and Alfred Arthur, whom I have worked with at Heart of Lions. Playing against them was a good challenge and its a positive challenge.



The tournament, which is being used as preparatory games for the upcoming Ghana premier league and a rehearsal for Ghanas Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions representatives have been divided into Groups A and B, with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC making up Group A in Kumasi and Accra Hearts of Oak, Karela FC, Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs completing Group B in Cape Coast.



Meanwhile on Sunday Kumasi Asante Kotoko would take on Eleven Wonders on the second day of the G-8 tournament in Kumasi as Medeama takes on Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.