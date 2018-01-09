Don Bortey Slaps Ex-Black Stars Coach With Bribery Allegation

Related Stories Former Ghana international Bernard Don Bortey has levelled a stinking bribery allegation against former Black Stars coach Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie.



The 31-year-old free agent made the damning revelations on Accra-based Happy FM on Tuesday morning.



Bortey was dropped from the Ghana squad for the 2001 FIFA U20 World Cup along with Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo and Stephen Oduro, by then head coach Afranie.



And, he has sensationally claimed that the former Black Stars, Black Meteors, Black Satellites coach asked his agent to pay 500 pounds before he was included in the final for the tournament that Ghana won silver in Argentina after losing to the host in the final.



“I returned from abroad to hear that he has dropped Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo and Stephen Oduro and I told him straight to his face that if he wants he should drop me that moment and not at the 11th hour,” he claimed on Happy FM.



“I had an agent and he told the agent to pay 500 pounds if he wants me in the final squad and I told the agent to give me the money to spend instead of giving to him,” he added.



Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan star Michael Essien was included in the final squad along with ex Sunderland and Inter Milan and AC Milan star Sulley Muntari.