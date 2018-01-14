25 Black Queens Players Invited For WAFU Tournament

Related Stories 25 players have been invited to the Black Queens camp as they begin preparations for the upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) Womens Cup competition slated for Côte D’ Ivoire from 10th-24th February, 2018.



The maiden edition of the WAFU Tournament has seen the senior female national team drawn in Group A alongside hosts Cote divoire, Niger and Burkina Faso, with African champions Nigeria in Group B alongside Togo, Benin and Senegal in the sub regional tournament.



The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) on Monday, January 15 at 3pm.



The invited players are, Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Victoria Antwi- Agyei, Fafali Dumehisi, Cynthia Adobea, Nancy Coleman, Ellen Coleman, Janet Egyir, Rita Okyere and Cynthia Adjei from Police ladies.



The following players Juliet Acheampong, Priscilla Okyere, Leticia Zikpi, Grace Asare, Portia Boakye, Theresa Akon- Cobbinah, Elizabeth Addo, Jane Ayieyam, Ernestina Tetteh, Priscilla Saahene, Faustina Ampah, Ruth Appiah, Alberta Asante, Margaret Owusu - Police Ladies, Mavis Owusu, have also been invited to the eight-nation tournament that would also form part of Ghanas preparations for the 2018 African Womens Championship to be hosted in Ghana later this year