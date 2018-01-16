Saudi Women Attend Football Match For The First Time Ever

Related Stories Thousands of Saudi women swarmed into the country's King Fahd Stadium to watch a professional football match live on Saturday, the first time for the stadium to receive female spectators.



The Saudi professional League game between home team Riyadh Al-Hilal and Jeddah Al-lttihad attracted nearly 50,000 spectators, both men and women.









