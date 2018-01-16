Renowned Ghanaian Referee William Agbovi Officially Retires

Related Stories Distinguished Ghanaian referee William Agbovi has called time on his career after over two decades in the profession.



According to the 45-year-old, he called it a quit after reaching the mandatory retirement age and has decided to give opportunities to the budding ones.



"The FIFA law states that if you reach the mandatory 45 years age you retire, but if you have the strength to continue beyond that age limit you can, however as you're all aware that my own brother, Seidu Bomison extended his to one year," Agbovi revealed on Happy FM.



"However, I feel that having reached the 45 years age barrier I should let it go and concentrate on other things. And also, there are some of the upcoming ones who are very talented so why don't I pave way for them to take up the mantle."



The referee who has been in service since 1992 and spent 26 years in the job was one of the few Ghanaian FIFA match officials.



He handled several local and international matches including games on the continents preferably the CAF Inter-Club competition.



He was also named the referee of the year in Ghana on several occasions.