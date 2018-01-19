Kotoko Management And Supporters Settle Differences

Related Stories The Management of Asante Kotoko S/C and the Club’s supporters have smoothed over their differences over a recent sponsorship deal with Charger Limited, producers of ‘Happy Man Bitters’- an alcoholic drink.



The National Circles Council had entered into agreement with the company without approval of the management and this generated a lot of heat as the latter vowed to stop the company from using Kotoko’s logo in any form for their advertisement.



Calm has now been restored following the intervention of the Asantehene, Owner and Life Patron of the Club.



Mr. Kwaku Amponsah, Chairman of the Circles Council, confirmed this to the GNA Sports in Kumasi.



He hailed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for moving quickly to get things amicably resolved in the interest of Kotoko.



He added that a committee appointed by the Asantehene and chaired by Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, the Bantamahene, had handled matters “to the satisfaction of all sides”.



“We are okay with the way things have gone and we think Kotoko is the winner.”



Mr. Amponsah rallied the supporters to unite solidly behind their idol club as it readied for the CAF Confederation Cup tournament.



They should focus on helping Kotoko to once again conquer Africa.