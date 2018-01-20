Galatasaray Revives Asamoah Interest

Related Stories Turkish giants Galatasaray have made a renewed inquiry for the availability of Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, as they look to strengthen their attack in the ongoing winter transfer window.



Galatasaray’s interest in the 28 year old Ghanaian dates back to two summers and is probably one of the worst kept secrets in football.



After several failed attempts to sign the versatile player, the Turkish club is becoming increasingly confident that they can finally reach an agreement this transfer window.



Asamoah has struggled for game time in Massimiliano Allegri's setup, managing only a handful of appearances so far for the Old Ladies in the Serie A this season. Source: Daily Guide