Prince Tagoe: Kwesi Appiah Wrong To Give Gyan Ghana Captaincy

Gyan’s captaincy has been a subject of controversy, as aside from his said unsuitability for the role, many have tagged him as a divisive figure due to a reported bad blood between himself and deputy captain Andre Ayew.



But Tagoe, who played together with the Kayserispor man at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, says Gyan should not have been named captain, to start with.



“I feel things should have been done accordingly,” Tagoe told SV TV.



“If we should be honest to ourselves as Ghanaians, we would realise there was a mistake somewhere because if Stephen [Appiah] was not around and [Michael] Essien had not retired, who should have been captain?



“Even if Essien had retired, [Sulley] Muntari was also a senior player and could have become captain for the team.”



There is currently a divided opinion about who should wield the armband.



West Ham United ace Ayew, who has never hidden his desire to succeed Gyan, holds a good share of support to take over the role.



Gyan, meanwhile, has announced intensions to quit international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.