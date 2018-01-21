GFA Is 'Useless And Disgraceful' - Songo

Related Stories Host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Country Man Songo has launched a fresh attack on the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association, describing the leadership of the two institutions as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘useless’.



In a usual rant on his show, Songo slammed the Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah for paying lip-service to the myriad of issues facing sports in the country and called on President Akufo-Addo to act as a matter of urgency.



Songo cited the Minister’s promise to renovate the Accra Sports Stadium which he has so far failed to honour as one of the reasons why he believes the President must give him the sack.



According to the controversial broadcaster, if the Minister was ‘reasonable’ enough, he would have fixed the dysfunctional scoreboard and floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium and not be going about making empty promises.



“We have a Minister who spent over 1 billion old cedis on the renaming of a stadium but doesn’t see the sense in fixing the dysfunctional scoreboards and floodlights at the Accra Sports Stadium. He is disgraceful and annoying. What has he done for Ghana sports since he assumed power? This Minister came out to say that he is going renovate the Accra Sports Stadium just because he wanted people to praise him and his government. He made the promise on June 17, 2017. We are in 2018 ask him if he has done any form of work on the stadium”.



“We have leaders in this country who have been wasting the tax payer’s money but the floodlight and scoreboards at the Accra Sports Stadium have not been functioning for more than five years. Which reasonable leader allows something like this to happen? The President should sack him now”, Songo exploded on the Thursday edition of his show.



On the GFA, Songo accused Kwesi Nyantakyi and his cohorts for mismanaging the Black Stars and also making the Ghana Premier League unattractive to football lovers and corporate organizations.



“Ghana football has been killed by the disgraceful FA. Fans are not attending games because the game has been destroyed. There is mismanagement of the tax payers’ money we invest in the Black Stars so I find it funny that the President says he can’t do anything about it. The Ghana Premier League has become so unattractive that sponsors don’t want come close to it. The GFA is useless and disgraceful. Corporate bodies are shying away from our football because our football stinks badly. The leadership of the GFA must change now”, an angry Songo demanded.



Songo’s outburst follows some answers given by the President during Wednesday's encounter with the press at the Flag Staff House regarding the Minister and GFA.



