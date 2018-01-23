GFA Allays Doubts Over 2017/2018 League Start

Related Stories The Premier League Board says the 2017/18 league will commence in February as scheduled, allaying fears that the new premier league may suffer a commencement setbacks.



Commencement of the Ghanaian league in recent years has seen series of postponement, a development that casts doubts on the fixtures released last week.



Many have questioned the authenticity of the fixtures as it has a week 10 clash between Kotoko and Hearts fixed on a Wednesday, for the first time in 18 years after the May 9th disaster.



But the PRO of the board Mr Tamimu Issah has confirmed the authenticity of the released fixtures that indicates the League will start on the 9th to 12th February, despite it been "subject to change"



According to Tamimu, that the league will start according to the fixtures, "all things being equal".



"Before we came out with the fixtures, we had taken into consideration the FA's calendar for the season, he told Ash Fm.



"The league fixtures is authentic from us and It is our utmost hope that the competition will come off accordingly, all other things been equal.



"As human institution there are other human or natural occurrences that may temper with its commencement that is why we said the fixtures, though well planned, is still subject to change."



The GFA has already released its time table for the 2017/18 soccer season, which include a Super Cup match between league winners Aduana Stars and FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko.



There is also the GFA Gala scheduled to be played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th February, 2018 at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.



In the fixtures released last week, defending champions Aduana Stars will kick start their title defence at home, playing against Liberty Professional on Friday 11th.



Whiles Hearts of oak will will play as guest of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a 10th week fixture that comes off on the 4th or 5th of April.