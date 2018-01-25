Paintsil Wants To Understudy Kwesi Appiah

Related Stories The ex-Black Star full-back says he is hoping to learn from the current national team boss.



In his bid to become a "great coach", former Ghana international John Paintsil wants to pick a trick or two from Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah.



The former West Ham right-back is among a crop of recent ex-internationals, including Laryea Kingson, Richard Kingston, and Stephen Appiah, to dive into the profession.



In 2016, the 36-year-old landed his first major role as he was named assistant coach of South African topflight Kaizer Chiefs.



"I spoke to coach Kwesi Appiah the last time we met at the [Caf] awards night and I need to see him and start learning from him," Paintsil told Ghanasoccernet.



"He is open and waiting for me to come, and as a young coach, I need to be humble and understudy a lot of coaches to become a great coach in future.



"I know he will share a lot with me regarding coaching the national team and once I get that, I'll put it into practice and build myself.



"For me, when someone is ahead of me, all I do is to respectfully go to that person and learn.



"For coaching the Black Stars, time will tell."



Paintsil's Chiefs' role, however, lasted for only a year.



He played for local clubs Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals, Polish side Widzew Lodz, Israeli teams Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv, English outfits West Ham United, Fulham and Leicester City as well as South African clubs Santos and Maritzburg United.