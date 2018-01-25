Mourinho Explains Alexis Sanchez Signing

Related Stories Jose Mourinho has explained why he feels Alexis Sanchez has all the attributes required to be a Manchester United player.



Following weeks of speculation, the Chile international completed his transfer from Arsenal on Monday, as the Reds beat off stiff competition to secure the forward's services.



Our new no.7 could make his eagerly awaited debut for the Reds in Friday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth-round tie against League Two side Yeovil Town at Huish Park.



Alexis scored 80 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal during his three-and-a-half-year stay with Arsenal, helping the Gunners win the FA Cup last season.



His hugely anticipated arrival at Old Trafford has certainly brought plenty of excitement to Reds fans around the world, many of whom have expressed their delight on social media.



The boss – who was Real Madrid’s manager for two seasons while Alexis was at arch-rivals Barcelona between 2011 and 2013 – has long been an admirer of the 29-year-old and feels he is the perfect addition to a squad already packed with quality.



“Alexis is one of the best attacking players in the world and he will complete our very young and talented group of attacking players,” he commented.



“He will bring his ambition, drive and personality – qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige.”