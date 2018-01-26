Gyan Apologizes To Ghanaians

Related Stories Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has apologized to Ghanaians over his recent media rants with ex-teammate Prince Tagoe.



The Kayserispor attacker was involved in a media scuffle with Prince Tagoe, who said the 32 year old did not deserve the Captains armband at the national team when the likes of Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien were around.



Asamoah Gyan who was infuriated by Tagoe's comments blasted the former Accra Hearts of Oak striker for using his name for attention.



On Wednesday, the Black Stars Captain went on Social Media to post a video of American actor Kevin Hart sending message to people who do not want others to progress in a disguise message to his detractors.



The back and forth between the two has been the talk on the airwaves in the last two days but Gyan has humbly come out to ask for forgiveness from Ghanaians.



"I don't have a problem with anybody," he told Happy FM when asked whether he has issues with his former teammate Prince Tagoe. "I haven't spoken to him (Prince Tagoe), I always say this even though we are in camp as players, we usually are not friends, we are just teammates," he stated.



"When i meet some of the players in town, we relate like friends but they are not really like my friends that I will go out with, but when we meet outside, of course we relate as friends but I have friends i relate with," he added.



Meanwhile, the former Sunderland forward responded to one last statement made by Prince Tagoe, who claimed if the chances given Gyan were handed to other strikers they will be playing for clubs like Real Madrid.



Gyan responded saying," That is his opinion, I have always said it's only the best that can sell themselves out there. He is not the one to tell me, this and that. I told him to compare striker to striker, what he has done and what I have done, he comes no where close. I won't continue with this rant," he said.



"But, first I want to apologize to everybody for getting myself involved in such rant. He is someone without a team, he is home. If he is a good footballer, he should pick his boots and go play. I apologize sincerely for where this has gotten to. I apologize to the journalists too," he concluded.