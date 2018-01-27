I Have No Interest In Politics - Stephen Appiah

Related Stories Former Ghana International, Stephen Appiah says he is not interested in becoming a politician in future and also has no ambition of becoming the country’s President in future.



The revelation comes after some great sportsmen have been tipped to follow the steps of former World Best Footballer, George Weah - President of Liberia, Senator Manny Pacuqiao and others.



Stephen Appiah captained Ghana to its first World Cup in Germany 2006 where the country qualified to the knock out stage before being kicked out by Brazil.



In an interview with SVTV Africa, the man known as ‘Tornado’ disclosed that he has no interest in politics.



He said, “I have never even thought about it. I am happy with what I am doing today. George Weah is very lucky with what he went through, I am happy for him because he is a very good friend. We talk on phone most often and some of us we know what he went through, but its good not only for we the footballers, because if you read his story what happened to him five years ago, if he is someone who doesn’t have that positive attitude he will just give have in life.”



The former Juventus midfield maestro added that the story of George Weah motivates him and people as well.



“When you look at the story of George Weah, it has to motivate you. I don’t have to be a President in future and I don’t have to be a Politician. We admire what George Weah has done and it has motivated some of us,” he posited.