Black Princesses Book France U20 World Cup

Related Stories The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a place in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup,slated for France after beating Cameroon 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.



A brace from Princella Adobea and one from Ernestina Abambila ensured that the National U-20 female team, booked a place in this year’s tournament to be held in France in August after beating Cameroon by 4:1 in aggregate as the first leg ended in 1:1 at Yaoundé.



The Black Princesses making their fourth successive appearance at the tournament defeated Kenya and Algeria in the preliminaries stages after scoring Ab impressive 24 goals in the process.



Coach of the side Yusif Basigi, noted in an interview with GNA Sports, before the final qualifier that his team was well prepared as the first leg results put the team in a good position to urge out the Cameroonians.



“My team is mentally prepared for the task ahead, the girls know what it takes to get to the World Cup and they would deliver come Saturday.



“The first leg results was good for us, if we had lost in the first leg it would have been a huge task, but now we have to map up a strategy to overcome them and make Ghana proud”.



The Black Princesses would be hoping for a successful tournament in France after exiting the tournament in Papue New Guinea in 2016.