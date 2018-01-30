Govt Commends Black Princesses For World Cup Qualification Feat

Related Stories Ghana's Female U20 women's national team, the Black Princesses have been lauded by government for their wonderful qualification to the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup to be hosted in France.



The Princesses recorded a 4-1 aggregate win over Cameroon on Saturday to pick a ticket to represent Africa at the World Cup.



Following the feat, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has commended the efforts of the Princesses,,urging them to make Ghana proud at the World Cup later this year.



In a statement signed by the Communications Manager of the MOYS, Elvis Adjei-Baah, the Ministry is confident that the Princesses will make Ghana proud at the World Cup in France.



Below is the full statement:



"The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana congratulates the national U-20 women's football team, the Black Princesses and the technical handlers for qualifying to this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in France.



"The Ministry remains confident in the capacity of the Black Princesses and other national teams to make their nation and themselves proud. We encourage them to remain focused and determined.



"While celebrating this emphatic qualification, we wish to assure of government's fullest commitment and support towards the team’s preparation for the tournament in August in France.



"Also MOYS acknowledges the huge role played by the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akuffo-Addo in motivating the players and mobilizing support on the match day."