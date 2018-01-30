Sellas Tetteh Takes Up Black Queens Job

Related Stories 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winning Coach Sellas Tetteh has been named head trainer for the National Women’s team (Black Queens).



He leaves his position as technical director of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals to return to National duties.



Tetteh, one of the experienced football managers in the country embarks on a new challenge by handling a women’s national team for the first team having coached the Black Starlets and Black Satellites teams as also worked as an assistant Coach for the Black Stars.



He will be assisted by former Ghana female international Mercy Tagoe who maintains her position as the deputy Coach for the Queens.



Tagoe took temporary charge of the team after the departure of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



The two will be leading Ghana to the upcoming WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire and also prepare them for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.