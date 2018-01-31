Black Maidens Coach Names Final Squad Ahead Of Djibouti Clash

Related Stories Coach of the National Under-17 female football team, the Black Maidens, Augustine Evans Adottey has named his final 18 players for the final 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Djibouti on Friday, February 2.



Justice Tweneboah who played a part in the Black Princesses’ qualification to the 2018 U-20 World Cup in France has been invited to join the squad.



The Black Maidens advanced to the final stage of qualifiers, after completing a 7-1 aggregate in both legs over Gambia in December last year.



Ghana is set to leave the shores of the country today, January 30 and would play their opponent on Friday at a stadium yet to be announced by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), with the return leg to be played in a fortnight.



The competition would be staged in Uruguay from 13 November -1 December.



Below is the list of players for the qualifiers; Grace Banwaa, Cynthia Findib, Tedinah Sekyere, Adams Alhassan, Yaa Agyeiwaa, Nina Norshie, Susan Ama Duah, Justice Tweneboah, Azumah Bugre, Jacqueline Yeboah, Doris Boaduwaa, Fuseina Mumuni, Ama B. Appiah, Suzzy Dede Teye, Abigail Tutuwaa, Milot Pokuaa, Barikisu A. Rahman and Mukarama Abdulai.