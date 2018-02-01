Andre Ayew Reunites With Jordan at Swansea

Related Stories Andre Ayew has re-joined Swansea in what is reported to be a club record fee of £18m.



The 28-year-old forward has returned to the Liberty Stadium after struggling to establish himself as a regular player in the West Ham team, sixteen months after joining them.



Ayew signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Swans to reunite with his brother Jordan Ayew whom he played with at Olympic Marseille.



The versatile forward will wear the No. 19 shirt in his second stint with the Welsh club.



Ayew scored 11 goals in over 40 appearances for the Hammers.



His arrival comes as a boost to Carlos Carvalhal's side who are fighting to escape relegation having amassed 10 points from their last 5 games.