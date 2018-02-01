 
 

Alhaji Hearts Reported Dead
 
01-Feb-2018  
Hearts of Oak have paid glowing tribute to former board member Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim a.k.a Alhaji Hearts who died on Wednesday.

His death occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission for some time.


According to Islamic traditions, he will be buried on Thursday morning.

Hearts of Oak's Twitter account wrote: ''Every soul shall taste death but we are extremely sullen to learn of the passing of Alhaji Hearts - from ball boy to Board member of this great club. We extend our condolences to his family. #RIPAlhaji #AHOSC.''

Alhaji Hearts is fondly remembered for his role in the club's 2000 CAF Champions League triumph and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup. 
 
 
 
Source: ghanaweb.com
 
 

