Alhaji Hearts Reported Dead

Hearts of Oak have paid glowing tribute to former board member Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim a.k.a Alhaji Hearts who died on Wednesday.



His death occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission for some time.

According to Islamic traditions, he will be buried on Thursday morning.



Hearts of Oak's Twitter account wrote: ''Every soul shall taste death but we are extremely sullen to learn of the passing of Alhaji Hearts - from ball boy to Board member of this great club. We extend our condolences to his family. #RIPAlhaji #AHOSC.''



Alhaji Hearts is fondly remembered for his role in the club's 2000 CAF Champions League triumph and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.



