Ayew Hits Back At West Ham After Swansea Switch

Andre Ayew may have been tagged a “failure” at West Ham United following a £20.5 million move to the club in 2016, but after ending their relationship on Wednesday, the Ghanaian considers himself one of the best at the club during his time there.



The attacker completed a reported £18 m club record switch to Swansea City on transfer Deadline Day (Wednesday) following limited opportunities with the Hammers.



With a total of 43 league appearances for David Moyes’s outfit, involving 25 starts and nine goals, the Black Star left London Stadium with a label of ‘underperformer’, considering his blistering form before joining the club.



“As soon as I moved to West Ham, I got injured for a long time and then I went to the African Cup of Nations,” Ayew explains to Swans TV .



“But when I look at my statistics and my time from August until now, I think I am one of the most efficient players, if not the most efficient.



“I am not one of the players who played the most games, but I have no regrets.



“Things could have been much better if I had not got the injuries or if I’d played more games.



“But when I look at my statistics and those of others who play in my position and had more game-time than me, I don’t have to envy anyone.”



Back at Swansea, same club he left for West Ham, he makes a reunion with younger brother Jordan, with whom he played at Marseille in France.



“We have played together at Marseille and with the national team,” the Ghana international said.



“Now it’s happening again. I am happy that Jordan is in the squad here – he has progressed a lot and he is playing really well.



“Jordan has had a run of games and his confidence level is really high. That’s important in football.



“He has to keep things going and now I am also here, we hope we can do a great job for the team.”



During his first spell in 2015-16, Ayew netted 12 goals in 34 league outings, finishing the season as Swansea's top scorer.